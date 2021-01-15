Indians avoid arbitration with 3, all acquired in trades

Hedges will make $3.28 million in 2021, Rosario $2.4 million and Maton $975,000. The salaries of Hedges and Maton are guaranteed.

The team began the offseason with seven arbitration eligible players, including All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor. But the Indians traded Lindor along with starter Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets for Rosario, infielder Andrés Giménez and two propsects.