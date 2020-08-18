Indians' Francona to have surgical procedure, miss series

Pérez had been out since July 29 with a strained right shoulder. He was is in the starting lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the Pirates.

Pérez has played in just three games during this pandemic-shortened season, going 1 for 10.

“We're excited to have him back,” Chernoff said. “I’m sure our pitchers are happy to have him back, too.”

Pérez won the AL Gold Glove last year. He led all major leaguers with 30 defensive runs saved while batting .239 with 24 home runs in 119 games.

León will miss the series with the Pirates.

Cleveland also recalled outfielder Greg Allen from its alternate training site. That came a day after outfielder Óscar Mercado was assigned to the camp in Eastlake, Ohio on Monday.

Mercado hit .111 in 17 games and lost his starting center fielder’s job to Delino DeShields Jr.

