Indians get LHP Battenfield from Rays for Luplow, Johnson

It was Cleveland's third trade of the day and fourth in 24 hours after they sent second baseman Cesar Hernandez to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

The Indians view Battenfield as a potential long-term starter. The 23-year-old split this season between High-A and Double-A, going 5-0 with a 2.14 ERA in 14 games. He'll report to Double-A Akron.