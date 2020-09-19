Indians hold on in 9th for 1-0 victory over Tigers

With one out in the fifth, Delino DeShields tripled to center — outfielder Victor Reyes was unable to cut the ball off and it went for three bases. Lindor lifted a flyball to center, and DeShields scored.

Cleveland has won two in a row after an eight-game losing streak. The Indians are still in solid shape to make the postseason, and Plesac matched his career high for strikeouts Friday. This also matched his longest outing of the season.

Detroit starter Michael Fulmer pitched three scoreless innings, but Tyler Alexander (2-2) allowed the Cleveland run. The Tigers have lost six of seven.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: C Austin Romine left in the ninth inning with an apparent injury. ... Detroit reinstated UTIL Harold Castro (left hamstring strain) from the injured list. He went 1 for 3 but was replaced defensively in the eighth.

UP NEXT

Spencer Turnbull (4-3) takes the mound for the Tigers on Saturday night against Cleveland's Triston McKenzie (2-1). Turnbull is 0-6 with a 5.55 ERA in his career against the Indians.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cleveland Indians' Delino DeShields scores on a Francisco Lindor sacrifice fly against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya