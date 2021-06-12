Indians host the Mariners following Civale's strong outing

The Mariners are 14-20 in road games. Seattle's team on-base percentage of .282 is last in the American League. Ty France leads the lineup with an OBP of .339.

The Indians won the last meeting 7-0. Aaron Civale secured his ninth victory and Bobby Bradley went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Justin Dunn took his third loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 14 home runs and is slugging .556.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 64 hits and has 40 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .280 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Mariners: 3-7, .214 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip), Dylan Moore: (left calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.