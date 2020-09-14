X

Indians look to end 5-game losing streak against Twins

news | 21 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Cleveland is looking to snap its five-game losing streak with a win over Minnesota

Cleveland Indians (26-20, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (29-18, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cleveland: Triston McKenzie (2-0, 2.57 ERA) Minnesota: Michael Pineda (1-0, 2.77 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Twins are 19-14 against AL Central opponents. Minnesota has hit 70 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 15, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats.

The Indians are 16-15 against the rest of their division. Cleveland has a collective .224 this season, led by Franmil Reyes with an average of .297.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Sano leads the Twins with 23 extra base hits and is batting .236.

Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 28 RBIs and is batting .259.

INJURIES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Jorge Alcala: (ankle), Brent Rooker: (arm), Max Kepler: (adductor), Luis Arraez: (knee), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal), Alex Avila: (low back).

Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.