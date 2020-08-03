Indians manager Francona not with team in Cincinnati

Francona was scheduled for an exam at the Cleveland Clinic to address his medical condition. He was forced to return to the team's hotel on Sunday in Minneapolis as the Indians completed their first road trip of 2020 and a four-game series with the Twins.

First-base coach Sandy Alomar filled in for the 61-year-old Francona, who is in his eighth season with Cleveland. Alomar will also manage the Indians against the Reds. Francona's status for the remainder of the week is not yet known.