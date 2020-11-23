Indians manager Francona sets coaching staff for 2021

Francona, who missed much of this past shortened season with significant health issues, will replace Mills with DeMarlo Hale. The 59-year-old Hale joins the Indians after spending the past two seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

Hale previously worked on Francona's staff in Boston from 2006-2011, serving as bench coach in 2010 and 2011. Hale has also been with Texas, Baltimore and Toronto.