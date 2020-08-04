Indians manager Francona undergoing tests, return unknown

Francona has scheduled appointments with “a series of doctors” at the Cleveland Clinic on Tuesday and Wednesday, said team President Chris Antonetti, who is with the team in Cincinnati. Antonetti doesn't know when Francona will be back and doesn't believe he will be sidelined for a significant period.

“That’s not our expectation at this point," Antonetti said shortly after speaking with Francona. "But as I’ve shared and have been pretty consistent, our first priority will always be Tito’s health and well-being and whatever puts him in the best position to be healthy and feel better that will always take priority. But that’s not our expectation at this point.”