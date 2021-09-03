Indians' McKenzie shuts down Royals again in return from IL

Mike Minor (8-12) was dominant for the first four innings, allowing just one hit. Things went south quickly in the fifth. He finished with three runs (two earned) on five hits in five innings.

Hunter Dozier hit a two-out single in the second to give the Royals their first run.

Harold Ramirez led off the fifth reaching on an error by third baseman Emmanuel Rivera. Yu Chang then singled before Miller hit a drive 390 feet into the seats in left field for his fourth home run of the season.

Chang drove in Jose Ramirez with his second single in the eighth inning. Ramirez led off with a walk and advanced to second on a groundout. Chang beat the shift with a sharp single to right.

The Royals had runners on first and second with one out in the eighth, only the second time in the game they had two runners reach base in an inning, but Salvador Perez flew out and Andrew Benintendi grounded out.

The Royals got a run off Clase in the ninth on an RBI groundout by Edward Olivares.

TRAINING ROOM

Royals INF Adalberto Mondesi was not in the lineup after returning from the injured list Wednesday, and manager Mike Matheny said it was a scheduled day off. Mondesi played Wednesday for the first time since June 20 because of a left oblique strain. He has only played 11 games this season and was the designated hitter Wednesday. He likely will see time at third base when he’s in the field.

UP NEXT

The Indians head to Boston for a three-game series against the Red Sox. RHP Cal Quantrill (4-2, 2.93 ERA) is set to face RHP Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 3.71 ERA).

The Royals continue the homestand with a three-game series against the first place White Sox. Matheny has not yet named a starter to oppose Chicago’s LHP Dallas Keuchel (8-7, 5.00 ERA).

Caption Cleveland Indians shortstop Amed Rosario fields a ball before throwing to first for the out on Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier celebrates after hitting an RBI single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Cleveland Indians' Owen Miller, right, celebrates with Yu Chang (2) after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel