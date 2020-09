Indians' playoff positioning hurt by 8-0 loss to Pirates

Hayes doubled three times and had two singles in five at-bats to extend his hitting streak to seven games. The third baseman scored three runs and is batting .370 (30 for 81) since making his major league debut on Sept. 1.

Right-hander Aaron Civale (4-6) gave up a career-high eight runs in four innings, including homers to Moran, Bryan Reynolds and José Osuna.

Moran, Osuna and Josh Bell had two hits apiece for the Pirates, who won for the third time in 19 interleague games.

MVP candidate José Ramírez went 1 for 4 for Cleveland, which had three walk-off victories in the previous four days. He has six homers and 18 RBIs in the last 11 games, raising his average to .288.

UP IN THE AIR

The Indians will start Shane Bieber, Carlos Carrasco and Zach Plesac in their initial playoff series, but acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr. said they haven’t decided on their first long reliever, if one is needed.

Rookie Triston McKenzie and Civale are the primary candidates.

“We would have to look at the matchups and see who the best pitcher is in that situation,” Alomar said.

DO-OVER

Derek Shelton was hired as the Pirates’ manager on Nov. 27, 2019, but hasn’t spent much time exploring the city because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m excited to actually see Pittsburgh next year,” he said. “Except for my apartment and the Walmart, I haven’t really been anywhere around town.”

Shelton spent the previous 15 seasons as a coach, all with AL teams.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP J.T. Brubaker (1-3, 4.46 ERA) makes his second start against Cleveland this season on Sunday. He gave up three runs in three innings on Aug. 18 but didn’t factor in the decision.

Indians: RHP Cal Quantrill (2-0, 2.17 ERA), a converted starter, will open a bullpen game to wrap up the regular season. RHP Adam Plutko is slated to work as a bulk reliever behind him.

Cleveland Indians' Delino DeShields makes a diving attempt on a double by Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Pittsburgh Pirates' Adam Frazier (26) tags out Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor attempting to stretch a single into a double during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Cleveland Indians pitcher Aaron Civale delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Joe Musgrove delivers against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane