Indians president said team unaware of Callaway's behavior

He did not respond to a text message from The Associated Press.

Callaway, who left Cleveland to manage the New York Mets for two seasons, was suspended Tuesday by the Los Angeles Angels as their pitching coach.

Antonetti said he didn't know anything about Callaway's behavior until the report came out. He reiterated a previous statement by the team condemning any sexual harassment.

“I want to be really clear,” Antonetti said. “The behaviors described in that article have no absolutely no place in any work place and certainly not in our organization. When I read them I was disturbed. I was distraught and saddened to read them. It's my responsibility as a leader in this organization to re-double our efforts to make sure we have a safe and inclusive environment.

“We know we have a lot of work to do to create that safe, inclusive environment that we want to continue to build, but I am committed to making sure that happens.”

