Indians re-sign 2B Hernández to $5 million contract for '21

Hernández agreed earlier this week to the deal, which includes a 2022 club option. The contract was finalized Friday after he completed medical tests.

The 30-year-old Hernández led the AL with 20 doubles last season, his first with Cleveland after seven with the Philadelphia Phillies. He batted .283 with three homers, 20 RBIs and 35 runs in 58 games of the abbreviated season.