Indians reinstate Reyes from paternity list, add Ramirez

Reyes and his wife, Marian, welcomed their fifth child last week. He's off to a fast start this season, hitting .279 with seven homers — two off the major league lead — and 18 RBIs through 23 games.

Ramirez is getting a chance with outfielder Jordan Luplow slowed by a sore left groin that manager Terry Francona hopes will improve in the next day or two. Luplow was hurt over the weekend while running out a ground ball.