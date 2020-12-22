X

Indians, reliever Wittgren agree to contract for 2021

news | 14 minutes ago
Reliever Nick Wittgren has avoided salary arbitration with the Cleveland Indians by agreeing to a $2 million, one-year contract

CLEVELAND (AP) — Reliever Nick Wittgren avoided salary arbitration with the Cleveland Indians by agreeing Tuesday to a $2 million, one-year contract.

The right-hander has become a dependable piece in Cleveland's bullpen for manager Terry Francona.

Wittgren went 2-0 with a 3.42 ERA in 25 games last season. He is 7-1 with a 2.99 ERA in 80 games over two seasons for Cleveland, which acquired him in a trade with Miami in 2019.

The Indians have primarily used Wittgren in a setup role, and that likely will continue despite the club deciding not to re-sign closer Brad Hand. Francona, though, has hinted about using others in save situations and Wittgren could be in that mix.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.