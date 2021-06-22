Indians RHP Aaron Civale exits with apparent injury

Civale, who leads the majors with 10 wins, had a 3-2 count on Eric Sogard with two out in the fifth inning when he was visited by manager Terry Francona and a trainer. It appeared the trainer examined Civale's right hand before the pitcher was removed.

Bryan Shaw came in and retired Sogard on his first pitch, stranding a runner at third and preserving Cleveland's 3-0 lead.