Indians sign reliever Bryan Shaw to minor league deal

The 33-year-old Shaw spent five seasons with the club, appearing in 378 games during a tenure when he was invaluable for manager Terry Francona. The right-hander had a 3.11 ERA and led the American League in appearances three times with the Indians.

Shaw never pitched in fewer than 70 games during his first stint with the Indians, and he often took the ball on back-to-back days for Francona.