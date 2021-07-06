Indians sign veteran catcher Ramos, assign him to Columbus

A two-time All-Star, Ramos spent the first six weeks this season with the Detroit Tigers. The 33-year-old batted .200 with six homers and 13 RBIs in 35 games before he went on the injured list twice in May with a lower back issue.

The 12-year veteran was released by the Tigers in June. He also has played with the Mets, Phillies, Rays, Nationals and Twins.