Indians, streaking Rosario set for matchup with Twins

The Indians are 22-13 against the rest of their division. Cleveland is slugging .389 as a unit. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a slugging percentage of .520.

The Twins won the last meeting 8-7. Griffin Jax recorded his first victory and Luis Arraez went 3-for-4 with a double, two triples and three RBIs for Minnesota. Nick Wittgren took his second loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 27 extra base hits and is batting .254.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 67 hits and is batting .262.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .263 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

Indians: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Mitch Garver: (groin).

Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.