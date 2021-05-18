Indians take 4-game slide into matchup with Angels

The Angels are 9-9 on their home turf. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .250 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the MLB. Jared Walsh leads the team with an average of .343.

The Indians are 11-11 on the road. Cleveland has a team on-base percentage of .281, last in the American League. Jose Ramirez leads the lineup with a mark of .344.

The Angels won the last meeting 7-4. Tony Watson earned his second victory and Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Sam Hentges took his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 13 home runs and has 32 RBIs.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 21 extra base hits and 24 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .234 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Indians: 5-5, .219 batting average, 3.41 ERA

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Junior Guerra: (groin), Alex Cobb: (finger), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), David Fletcher: (groin), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (concussion).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist), Roberto Perez: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.