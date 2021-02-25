Indictment: militia leader pointed rifle at police in Ky.

The leader of a pro-gun group that has staged armed protests has been indicted on federal charges for allegedly pointing a rifle at law enforcement while in Kentucky for a demonstration.

John F. Johnson, who goes by "Grandmaster Jay," was indicted Wednesday on a charge of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement and another charge for brandishing a firearm, The Courier Journal reported. Johnson could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the first charge.