IndyCar issues 6-position grid penalties to 3 drivers for teams' use of unapproved engines

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar has issued six-position starting grid penalties to drivers Felix Rosenqvist, Marcus Armstrong and Pietro Fittipaldi ahead of Sunday’s Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for their teams’ unapproved engine changes during last month’s test at Iowa Speedway.

The race will mark IndyCar's long-awaited introduction of a hybrid engine for cars in its top series. A release on Friday stated the teams violated Rule 16.1.2.3.2, where use of a fifth or additional engine is considered an unapproved change-out and cannot earn manufacturer points. A full-season entrant can earn engine points for a fifth engine only if they have completed mileage with its first four engines. The road and street course penalty is six positions and nine for oval events.