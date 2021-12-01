INF César Hernández, Nationals agree to terms on 1-year deal

The 31-year-old Hernández is a switch-hitter who played for the Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox in 2021, batting .232 with 62 RBIs and 84 runs. He played in 149 games, making 142 starts at second base.

He was an AL Gold Glove winner in 2020, and while primarily a second baseman, Hernández also appeared at shortstop, third base and in the outfield.