Inmate at federal prison in West Virginia is found dead after reported fight with another inmate

Authorities say an inmate at a federal prison in West Virginia has died after after a fight at the facility
news
1 hour ago
X

BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — An inmate at a federal prison in West Virginia has died after after a fight at the facility, authorities said.

Andrew Davis, 39, was found with unspecified injuries from a “perceived altercation” with another inmate on Sunday at the Federal Corrections Institute Beckley and treated before being taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the Justice Department.

No other inmates or staff at the medium security prison were injured, the statement said. No other details were released.

Davis was serving a nearly six-year sentence out of Ohio. He had been at the prison in Beaver since March 2022.

In Other News
1
Global TV audience sees Mason High School band in Rose Parade
2
Thai cuisine in Lebanon has a range of spice levels, includes...
3
Man found dead in Springfield sewage drain
4
Man shot in head in Springfield last week died on Christmas Eve
5
New Chipotle in Lebanon opens this weekend, has limited-time menu item
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top