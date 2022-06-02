BreakingNews
Police: Shooter ran through Miami Valley Hospital, pointed gun at others
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Inmate fatally shoots guard, kills self at Ohio hospital

news
Updated 34 minutes ago
Authorities say a county jail inmate receiving treatment at an Ohio hospital shot and killed a security guard and then pointed the weapon at others before killing himself in a parking lot

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A county jail inmate receiving treatment at an Ohio hospital shot and killed a security guard, pointed the weapon at others and then killed himself in a parking lot, authorities said.

The shooting Wednesday at Miami Valley Hospital happened before a gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun killed four people and himself at a medical building on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks.

According to Dayton police, inmate Brian Booth, 30, was receiving treatment when he struggled with Darrell Holderman, 78, and took his gun. Holderman worked for a company hired by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to provide security for inmates who are admitted to hospitals.

Holderman sustained multiple skull fractures and lacerations to his hands during the struggle, authorities said.

After shooting Holderman, people ducked for cover as Booth pointed the gun at them while running down a hallway and into the parking lot, where he killed himself, police said.

Booth was being held in the county jail on a probation violation stemming from a 2015 burglary, authorities said.

In Other News
1
Dayton history: The night the Rolling Stones bombed at Hara Arena
2
Disney television pilot being filmed in Springfield
3
Ex-Middletown city manager wants job back, says he was on ‘hit list’...
4
Police investigating 3 shooting incidents overnight in Middletown
5
Dayton brothers drown attempting to rescue child in Clark County pond
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top