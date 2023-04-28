Inter Miami aims to break losing streak in matchup with the Columbus Crew

Miami is 2-4-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami ranks eighth in the MLS giving up nine goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Zelarrayan has scored four goals with two assists for the Crew. Aidan Morris has three goals and one assist.

Sergey Krivtsov has scored one goal for Miami. Nicolas Stefanelli has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Crew: Averaging 2.0 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Miami: Averaging 0.8 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Luis Diaz (injured), Cucho Hernandez (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Eloy Room (injured).

Miami: Noah Allen (injured), Nick Marsman (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Gregore (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.