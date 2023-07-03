X

Inter Miami hosts the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference action

Inter Miami plays the Columbus Crew in conference play

Columbus Crew (10-6-4, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (5-13-1, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus +134, Inter Miami CF +187, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami faces the Columbus Crew in conference action.

Miami is 5-10-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami has a 3-9 record in one-goal matches.

The Crew are 6-5-4 in Eastern Conference games. The Crew have a 4-0-0 record in games they score more than two goals.

Tuesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. Miami won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josef Martinez has five goals and one assist for Miami. Leonardo Campana has scored one goal over the last 10 games.

Lucas Zelarrayan has scored eight goals with seven assists for the Crew. Cucho Hernandez has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 2-7-1, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.2 shots on goal and 2.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Crew: 6-2-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Ryan Sailor (injured), Gregore (injured), Jean Mota (injured).

Crew: Will Sands (injured), Milos Degenek (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

