dayton-daily-news logo
X

Inter Miami scores 4 in 2nd half, routs FC Cincinnati 5-1

Inter Miami forward Federico Higuain (22) takes control of the ball as FC Cincinnati midfielder Kyle Scott (21) defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Caption
Inter Miami forward Federico Higuain (22) takes control of the ball as FC Cincinnati midfielder Kyle Scott (21) defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Credit: Marta Lavandier

news
52 minutes ago
Gonzalo Higuaín scored the first of four second-half goals and Inter Miami kept its slim playoff hopes alive with a 5-1 victory over FC Cincinnati

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gonzalo Higuaín scored the first of four second-half goals and Inter Miami kept its slim playoff hopes alive with a 5-1 victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday night.

Miami (11-15-5) has won two in a row after a six-game losing streak and swept three matches against Cincinnati (4-19-8) this season.

It was also Miami's largest margin of victory while Cincinnati extended its club-record losing streak to nine games.

Higuaín scored on a header in the 53rd minute. Indiana Vassilev, Lewis Morgan, and Julián Carranza then added goals within a 16-minute span.

Federico Higuain's header goal on a cross from Rodolfo Pizarro opened the scoring in the sixth minute for Miami.

Brandon Vázquez scored on a header from close range in the 21st minute for Cincinnati.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Inter Miami players congratulate forward Federico Higuain (22) after he scored a goal against FC Cincinnati, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Caption
Inter Miami players congratulate forward Federico Higuain (22) after he scored a goal against FC Cincinnati, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Inter Miami defender Kelvin Leerdam (31) passes the ball as FC Cincinnati midfielder Kyle Scott (21) defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Caption
Inter Miami defender Kelvin Leerdam (31) passes the ball as FC Cincinnati midfielder Kyle Scott (21) defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Credit: Marta Lavandier

FC Cincinnati defender Zico Bailey (16) passes the ball as Inter Miami midfielder Brek Shea (20) defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Caption
FC Cincinnati defender Zico Bailey (16) passes the ball as Inter Miami midfielder Brek Shea (20) defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Credit: Marta Lavandier

FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez goes after the ball as Inter Miami midfielder Brek Shea, right, defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Caption
FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez goes after the ball as Inter Miami midfielder Brek Shea, right, defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Inter Miami coach Phil Neville yells from the sideline during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Caption
Inter Miami coach Phil Neville yells from the sideline during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Inter Miami midfielder Gregore, left, defends FC Cincinnati forward Calvin Harris during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Caption
Inter Miami midfielder Gregore, left, defends FC Cincinnati forward Calvin Harris during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Credit: Marta Lavandier

In Other News
1
Longtime Warren County high school Spanish teacher dies of COVID-19
2
Springboro police: Group stealing vehicles, items inside across...
3
Middletown Council doesn’t have votes to decide future of $1.3B...
4
4 charged with money laundering for illegal video gaming in Springfield
5
More than 100 slot, gaming machines seized in Clark County illegal...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top