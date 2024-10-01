Inter Miami takes draw streak into matchup with the Columbus Crew

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Columbus -111, Inter Miami CF +254, Draw +280; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami visits the Columbus Crew after playing to a draw in three straight games.

The Crew are 13-4-5 in Eastern Conference play. The Crew are fifth in the MLS with 60 goals led by Cucho Hernandez with 16.

Miami is 14-4-5 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami has a 8-1-2 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Miami won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez has 16 goals and eight assists for the Crew. Diego Rossi has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Luis Suarez has 17 goals and six assists for Miami. Lionel Messi has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 5-2-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Miami: 6-1-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Evan Bush (injured).

Miami: Leo Afonso (injured), Diego Gomez (injured), Facundo Farias (injured), Carlos Joaquim Antunes Dos Santos (injured), Matias Rojas (injured), David Martinez (injured), Nicolas Freire (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.