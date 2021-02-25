Iowa-Ohio State rematch latest top-10 duel in Big Ten race

GAME OF THE WEEKEND: No. 9 Iowa at No. 4 Ohio State on Sunday. The Hawkeyes took a four-game winning streak into this week, a welcomed measure of momentum for what will be as tough a pair of matchups as there is this season in this daunting conference. After playing Thursday at No. 3 Michigan, Iowa will stay on the road to face the Buckeyes, who had won seven straight games until losing 92-87 in their heavyweight fight with the Wolverines last Sunday. Ohio State won the first meeting 89-85 on Feb. 4, a few hours after its team bus got stuck on a snowy road in Iowa City. The Buckeyes went 14 for 32 from 3-point range in that game and held Hawkeyes star and national scoring leader Luka Garza nearly 10 points under his average. Ohio State precedes the Iowa game with a Thursday visit to Michigan State.

LOOKING AHEAD: Michigan, Ohio State, Illinois and Iowa each remain firmly in the mix for No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, all ranked in the top 10 of the current Associated Press poll. After having their seven-game winning streak snapped Tuesday at Michigan State, the Illini get a breather Thursday against last-place Nebraska before a savage slate: at No. 23 Wisconsin on Sunday, at Michigan on Tuesday and at Ohio State on March 6. Further down the standings, Indiana and Minnesota need to get in gear to keep their bubbles from bursting. The next three games for the Gophers, conveniently, are against the bottom three teams in the league: Thursday against Northwestern, Saturday at Nebraska and Wednesday at Penn State. The Hoosiers, on the other hand, host Michigan on Saturday, visit Michigan State on Tuesday and play at Purdue on March 6.