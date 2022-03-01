Iowa's Clark, Michigan's Barnes Arico nab B10 women's honors

Clark, who averages 27.5 points per game, was the choice for the top honor in voting by league coaches and a panel of media members. The sophomore is the first non-senior to win the award since 2015.

Barnes Arico has led Michigan to a 22-5 record, and the Wolverines finished the regular season tied for third in the Big Ten at 13-4. The Wolverines have been ranked in the top 10 most of the season.