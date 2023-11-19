Ipsaro's 18 lead Miami (OH) past Eastern Illinois 76-64 to win Miami Classic

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Evan Ipsaro's 18 points helped Miami (OH) defeat Eastern Illinois 76-64 to win the Miami Classic tournament on Sunday.

The Redhawks knocked off Coppin State, 76-48 Friday in the tourney opener.

Ipsaro was 3 of 4 shooting and 11 of 11 from the free throw line for the RedHawks (2-2). Darweshi Hunter scored 16 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Bryce Bultman had 11 points and was 2 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line.

Nakyel Shelton finished with 21 points and two steals for the Panthers (2-4). Eastern Illinois also got 10 points and seven rebounds from Sincere Malone. Kyndall Davis also had 10 points and three steals.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Miami (OH) visits Saint Bonaventure and Eastern Illinois hosts Eureka.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.