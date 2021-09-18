Irons accounts for 4 TDs, leads Akron over Bryant 35-14

With the game tied 14-14 early in the fourth quarter, Irons scrambled to his left before finding room down the right sideline for a TD to give the Zips the lead. He added a 6-yard touchdown pass to Konata Mumpfield with 9:29 remaining.

Irons was 19-of-23 passing for 296 yards and added 117 yards rushing on 14 carries. Anthony Williams Jr. ran for 98 yards that included a 1-yard scoring run late for Akron (1-2). Michael Mathison and Oran Singleton Jr. each had a first-half touchdown catch.