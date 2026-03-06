Islanders getting Brayden Schenn as new buyers and sellers emerge at the NHL trade deadline

That includes the New York Islanders. They agreed Friday to a deal with the Blues for versatile forward Brayden Schenn, who waived his no-trade clause to facilitate the trade. The teams happened to be staying in the same hotel in San Jose, California.

Schenn, who hoisted the Cup in 2019 and has captained St. Louis the past three seasons, joins a mix on Long Island led by standout rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer, whose presence has revitalized the franchise since winning the draft lottery and taking him with the first pick.

The selloff in St. Louis continued with the Blues trading 15-year defenseman Justin Faulk to Detroit, where the Red Wings are seeking to snap a nine-season playoff drought. In return, the Blues acquired defenseman Justin Holl, Russian prospect forward Dmitiri Buchelnikov and a first- and third-round pick in this year's draft.

Things are also looking up in Buffalo, where the Sabres added center Sam Carrick from the New York Rangers and defenseman Luke Schenn — Brayden's brother — from Winnipeg to bolster their chances of ending a league-record 14-year playoff drought. The Sabres then completed a separate trade with Winnipeg, acquiring journeyman forward Tanner Pearson for a seventh-round pick.

“It's new for me,” Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin said of the team adding rather than unloading players at the deadline. “This is why you play hockey. This is what it should feel like.”

Meantime, Toronto joined the sellers by trading fourth-year forward Bobby McMann to the Seattle Kraken, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Seattle, which entered the day holding the Western Conference's eighth and final playoff spot, sent Toronto a 2027 second-round pick and a fourth-rounder in this year's draft, the person said.

Some of the usual suspects also made moves

Tampa Bay, which has qualified eight times in a row and 11 of the past 12 years with back-to-back Stanley Cup runs in 2020 and ‘21, brought back winger Corey Perry in a trade from Los Angeles for a 2028 second-round pick with the Kings retaining half his salary.

Perry, who turns 41 in May, has reached the final and lost in five of the past six years, including 2022 with the Lightning. The pesky winger has a Cup ring from 2007 with Anaheim and gives coach Jon Cooper’s team veteran experience and an edge.

Eastern Conference-leading Carolina has plenty of skill, and the Hurricanes got tougher in the final hour before the deadline by acquiring forward Nicolas Deslauriers from Philadelphia for a conditional 2027 seventh-rounder.

“This adds depth and experience to our forward group,” general manager Eric Tulsky said. “Nicolas is a strong, physical player who plays with an edge — factors that become even more important as we get to the postseason.”

Minnesota makes more moves to keep pace in the West

Minnesota general manager Bill Guerin, fresh off constructing the U.S. roster that won gold at the Milan Cortina Olympics, was active all week and did not stop his wheeling and dealing Friday.

Guerin made a trade with Chicago giving up future considerations for Nick Foligno, the 38-year-old former Blackhawks captain who gets to play with brother Marcus and chase the Cup.

“This time of year is all about depth and understanding roles and pushing guys to push past what they even think is possible,” Nick Foligno said on Sportsnet in Canada. “I’m excited to do that with a team that I’m obviously invested in with my brother being there.”

The Wild, who have not advanced beyond the first round since 2015 and have only one trip beyond the second in franchise history back in 2003, have been active all week. Earlier in the day, they acquired forward Bobby Brink from Philadelphia, sending defenseman David Jiricek to the Flyers.

Some big-name players stay put

The Rangers held on to center Vincent Trocheck, the gold medal-winning U.S. Olympian who was considered the top player available on a lot of lists, and Philadelphia did not trade big defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. Each player is under contract beyond this season.

New Jersey never came close to trading Dougie Hamilton, GM Tom Fitzgerald said.

“There was more noise out there than there actually was,” Hamilton said.

John Carlson to the Ducks headlined the overnight trades

John Carlson went to the Anaheim Ducks as part of a surprising deal from the Washington Capitals agreed to just after midnight. Anaheim sent a conditional first-round pick in either this or next year's draft plus a 2027 third-rounder to Washington for Carlson, a 36-year-old defenseman who has only played in the league for the Capitals since 2009 and helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2018.

Carlson is a pending free agent without a contract beyond this year but was not expected to get moved before the deadline. He joins the Ducks as they look to end a seven-year playoff drought.

Also overnight, Columbus sent a third-round pick in the draft this year and a 2028 second-rounder to the Canucks for Garland, the soon-to-be 30-year-old who drew interest from multiple Eastern Conference contenders.

Extension for Pageau

The Islanders signed forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau to a three-year contract extension. The contract is worth $14.55 million, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because financial terms were not disclosed.





