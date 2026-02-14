IU Indianapolis hosts Baker and Youngstown State

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State takes on IU Indianapolis after Sarah Baker scored 21 points in Youngstown State's 69-62 victory over the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Jaguars have gone 9-4 in home games. IU Indianapolis is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Penguins are 11-5 against conference opponents. Youngstown State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

IU Indianapolis makes 39.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Youngstown State has allowed to its opponents (36.0%). Youngstown State averages 66.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 67.0 IU Indianapolis gives up.

The Jaguars and Penguins match up Sunday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Foster is scoring 12.7 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Jaguars. Olivia Smith is averaging 11.9 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games.

Danielle Cameron is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging nine points. Baker is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 62.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points.

