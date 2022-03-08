IUPUI wins Horizon League women's tournament

Williams scored nine of IUPUI’s 21 points in the first quarter as the Jaguars held a 14-point advantage. Williams reached double figures in the first minute of the second quarter, and secured her 13th double-double of the season on a rebound with 3:38 left in the second quarter. Williams had 15 points and 10 rebounds in the first half to help IUPUI lead 30-19.

Williams was the obvious MVP of the tournament after recording 25 points and 12 rebounds in IUPUI’s 72-41 opening win over Robert Morris, and 27 points and 15 boards against Oakland in the semifinals. In late February, Williams was named the Horizon League player of the year for the fourth straight season — becoming only the fourth Division I women’s basketball player to accomplish that feat.

Leo, the second-leading scorer in the Horizon League, scored 14 points for Cleveland State (19-8). Gabriella Smith also scored 14 points.

The Jaguars enter the NCAAs winners in 19 of their last 20 games — and also have a 74-73 victory against then-No. 15 Iowa on Dec. 21 and a 67-62 overtime loss to then-No. 11 Michigan in the season opener.

IUPUI's Anna Mortag (21) goes to the basket against Cleveland State's Amele Ngwafang (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Horizon League women's tournament championship, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

IUPUI's Rachel Kent (22) shoots over Cleveland State's Destiny Leo (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Horizon League women's tournament championship, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

IUPUI's Rachel McLimore (14) goes to the basket against Cleveland State's Barbara Zieniewska (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Horizon League women's tournament championship, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

IUPUI's Macee Williams (50) shoots against Cleveland State's Nadia Dumas (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Horizon League women's tournament championship, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Cleveland State head coach Chris Kielsmeier argues a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against IUPU in the Horizon League women's tournament championship, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)