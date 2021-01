Ivey's late 3 finishes Purdue's rally past No. 15 Ohio State

“When you get that point, you have to try and be aggressive,” Painter said. “You have to go to the basket.”

Trevion Williams scored 16 points for the surging Boilermakers (11-5, 6-3 Big Ten), who have won four straight, three of them on the road. Sasha Stefanovic also had 15 points.

Duane Washington Jr. led Ohio State (11-4, 5-4) with 21 points, shooting 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Justin Ahrens added 12 points for the Buckeyes, whose three-game winning streak ended.

“We had some guys make some tough shots and make some rhythm shots,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “We just couldn’t finish enough plays.

“We were capable enough out there, and there are absolutely no excuses. We just have to coach better and play better in certain areas.”

After Ivey's go-ahead 3-pointer, Purdue fouled Washington to prevent the Buckeyes from attempting the tying 3. Washington made the first free throw, missed the second and Aaron Wheeler secured the rebound for the Boilermakers.

Purdue dominated inside, outscoring Ohio State 36-8 in the paint and holding a 38-30 rebounding advantage. The Buckeyes went 6 for 18 on 2-point attempts.

UP NEXT

Purdue hosts No. 7 Michigan on Friday.

Ohio State visits No. 10 Wisconsin on Saturday.

