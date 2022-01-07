Jackson-Davis scores 27, Indiana shuts down No. 13 OSU 67-51

Ohio State kept it close for much of the second half, and Meechie Johnson Jr.'s 3-pointer cut Indiana's lead to 52-48 with 6:41 left. But Ohio State only made one basket the rest of the game.

Xavier Johnson hit a pull-up jumper with 5 seconds left in the first half to give the Hoosiers a 33-30 lead. That was his only basket of the game. Jackson-Davis scored 16 points in the first half.

TIP-INS

Ohio State: Former Indiana player Joey Brunk, who sat out last season with the Hoosiers after back surgery, scored six points, all in the first half.

Indiana: Trey Galloway returned to action for the first time since breaking his left wrist on Nov. 17. He had eight points and two steals.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Buckeyes with likely drop several spots after a 16-point loss to an unranked foe, although Indiana was a one-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Hosts Northwestern on Sunday.

Indiana: Hosts Minnesota on Sunday.

Indiana forward Race Thompson, left, defends against Ohio State guard Malaki Branham (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind.

Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo (22) defends against Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind.

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) reacts after his team defeated Ohio State in an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind.