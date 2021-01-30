X

Jackson scores 16 to carry Akron over Ball St. 74-42

Loren Cristian Jackson registered 16 points and six assists as Akron romped past Ball State 74-42

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Loren Cristian Jackson posted 16 points and six assists as Akron routed Ball State 74-42 on Saturday.

Michael Wynn had 10 points for Akron (10-3, 8-2 Mid-American Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Camron Reece added seven rebounds. Enrique Freeman had eight rebounds.

Ball State scored 16 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Ishmael El-Amin had 13 points for the Cardinals (6-8, 4-5). Kani Acree added six rebounds.

