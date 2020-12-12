X

Jackson scores 19 to lead Akron over Cedarville 97-49

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Loren Cristian Jackson had 19 points and nine assists as Akron easily beat Cedarville 97-49 on Saturday.

Jermaine Marshall had 12 points for Akron (1-0). Ali Ali added 12 points. Mikal Dawson had 11 points.

Jay Maughmer had 13 points for the Yellow Jackets.

