Jackson scores 20 to carry Toledo over Buffalo 80-70

news | 3 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Marreon Jackson had 20 points as Toledo got past Buffalo 80-70 on Friday night.

Ryan Rollins had 18 points for Toledo (18-6, 13-3 Mid-American Conference). Setric Millner Jr. added 17 points and seven rebounds. Spencer Littleson had 13 points.

Jeenathan Williams had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls (9-7, 7-5). Ronaldo Segu added 11 points and six rebounds. Jayvon Graves had 11 points.

