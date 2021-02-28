X

Jackson scores 22 to carry Toledo past W. Michigan 91-44

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Marreon Jackson had 22 points as Toledo rolled past Western Michigan 91-44 on Saturday.

Spencer Littleson had 17 points for Toledo (19-6, 14-3 Mid-American Conference). Ryan Rollins added 16 points and six assists. JT Shumate had 13 points.

The Broncos’ 28.8 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Toledo opponent this season.

Toledo dominated the first half and led 54-16 at the break. Both teams set season records for scoring in the first half. The Rockets’ 54 first-half points marked a season high for the home team, while the 16 first-half points for the Broncos were the lowest of the season for the road team.

Greg Lee had 14 points for the Broncos (4-15, 3-11), who have now lost four consecutive games.

B. Artis White, who led the Broncos in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, scored six points on 2-of-12 shooting.

The Rockets improve to 2-0 against the Broncos on the season. Toledo defeated Western Michigan 70-59 on Jan. 2.

