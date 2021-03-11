Jackson scores 29 to lead Toledo over Ball St in MAC tourney

Jackson made 11 for 12 from the line, including two with 2:09 left in OT for an 87-86 lead, and Ryan Rollins scored on Toledo's next two possessions to cap a 6-0 run.

JT Shumate had 16 points and three blocks for Toledo (21-7). Rollins added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Setric Millner Jr. had 13 points and 12 rebounds.