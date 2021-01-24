X

Jackson scores 32 to carry Akron past W. Michigan 79-68

Loren Cristian Jackson had 32 points as Akron beat Western Michigan 79-68

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Loren Cristian Jackson had 32 points as Akron topped Western Michigan 79-68 on Saturday.

Jackson made 13 of 14 from the free-throw line. He added six assists.

Mikal Dawson had 13 points for Akron (8-3, 6-2 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Enrique Freeman added 10 rebounds.

Greg Lee scored a career-high 22 points for the Broncos (2-9, 1-5), whose losing streak reached five games. Adrian Martin added 11 points.

