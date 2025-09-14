Jackson throws 4 TD passes, and the Ravens close strong in a 41-17 victory over the Browns

Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes and Baltimore's defense harassed Joe Flacco throughout his return to Charm City as the Ravens dispatched the Cleveland Browns 41-17 on Sunday.

After blowing a 15-point, fourth-quarter lead at Buffalo last weekend, Baltimore was up by 10 with 15 minutes to play against the Browns before scoring 21 straight points to turn a tedious divisional struggle into a rout.

“That maturing as a football team to win games like that, they did that in this game,” coach John Harbaugh said. “This was a tough game. The score doesn't really indicate it, but this was a grind of a football game.”

The Ravens (1-1) managed only 81 yards of offense in the first half, and four of their five touchdowns were scored either by the defense or with the benefit of a short field.

“We gave them 21 points via a blocked punt, a fumble recovery and an interception. It’s just hard to win,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “It’s hard to win, period, but it’s hard to win when you do that. We’ll own it.”

After holding Cincinnati to 141 yards in a one-point loss last week, the Cleveland defense limited Derrick Henry to just 23 yards on 11 rushing attempts. The Ravens rushed for 45 yards, their lowest team total since Jackson took over at quarterback in 2018 — not counting games he's missed.

But the Browns (0-2) were mostly inept on offense. Flacco, the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Ravens playing his first game in Baltimore as an opposing player, went 25 for 45 for 199 yards and a touchdown, with an interception and a lost fumble.

The Ravens (1-1) led 10-3 at halftime despite having just four first downs. A 41-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins in the third quarter set Baltimore up with first-and-goal from the 1, but an incompletion, a false start, another incompletion and a sack by Myles Garrett forced the Ravens to settle for a field goal.

Then Flacco forced a pass that was intercepted by Nate Wiggins and returned 61 yards to the 5. Cleveland made Baltimore use all four downs from there, but Jackson finally found Devontez Walker for a 2-yard touchdown that made it 20-3.

Cleveland's lone TD came on fourth down in the third quarter, when Flacco's pass was nearly intercepted by Marlon Humphrey, but went through his arms and bounced right to Cedric Tillman for an 18-yard touchdown that made it 20-10. It was the second straight weekend the Ravens were victimized by a fourth-down pass that caromed to an opposing player for a TD.

Baltimore had a better fourth quarter this time. Jackson threw a 24-yard scoring pass to Walker with 13:26 remaining. Then Flacco fumbled on a sack by Tavius Robinson, and Roquan Smith scooped the ball up and went 63 yards for a touchdown.

“I felt like it took me back to my high school days playing running back,” said Smith, who also had three tackles for loss. “It was an awesome job by T-Rob being able to get the sack-fumble and I just reaped the reward being that close to the ball.”

Jackson added a 23-yard scoring pass to Hopkins, and the Browns relieved Flacco with rookie Dillon Gabriel after that. Gabriel threw an 8-yard scoring pass to Dylan Sampson with 1:50 to play.

The Ravens also made a big play on special teams in the second quarter when Jake Hummel blocked a punt, giving Baltimore the ball at the Cleveland 24. Jackson threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Tylan Wallace to make it 10-0.

Big recovery

A fumble by Henry helped the Bills' comeback last weekend, and he put the ball on the ground again in the second quarter Sunday, but Wallace recovered for the Ravens — then scored his touchdown on the very next play.

Efficient

Baltimore drafted Walker in the fourth round last year and he's played sparingly, but the contributions he's made have been meaningful. All three of his career receptions have been for touchdowns. He had one against the New York Giants in 2024.

“Tez is a very hard worker. We've seen it in camp since his rookie season last year,” Jackson said. “He's been grinding. All he needs is an opportunity.”

Injuries

Cleveland WR DeAndre Carter and Baltimore RB Rasheen Ali left with concussions. ... Browns T Jack Conklin (eye, elbow) was inactive. ... Baltimore lost LB Kyle Van Noy to a hamstring injury. ... Ravens CB Jaire Alexander (knee) was inactive after struggling in the opener. ... Baltimore CB Marlon Humphrey injured his groin. Harbaugh said none of the Ravens' injuries were season ending.

Up next

Cleveland hosts Green Bay next Sunday. Baltimore hosts Detroit in a Monday night game.

