Jackson Yueill replaces injured Alan Soñora on US CONCACAF Gold Cup roster

San Jose midfielder Jackson Yueill was added to the U.S. roster for the knockout round for the CONCACAF Gold Cup as the replacement for Alan Soñora, who strained his right hamstring

CHICAGO (AP) — San Jose midfielder Jackson Yueill was added to the U.S. roster for the knockout rounds for the CONCACAF Gold Cup as the replacement for Alan Soñora, who strained his right hamstring.

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced the change Monday, six days ahead of the Americans' quarterfinal against Canada in Cincinnati.

The 26-year-old Yueill has 16 international appearances and last played in a December 2021 exhibition against Bosnia and Herzegovina. He was on the roster for an April exhibition against Mexico this year but did not get into the match.

Other possibilities were bypassed because they are regaining fitness.

Los Angeles midfielder Kellyn Acosta was sidelined by a lower extremity injury from May 13 until Saturday, when he played the second half at Dallas. Teammate Timothy Tillman also had a lower extremity injury that sidelined him after May 20. He returned to play 10 minutes against Vancouver on June 24 and started Saturday, when Acosta replaced him at the start of the second half.

