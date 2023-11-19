Jacobi scores 11 as Eastern Illinois takes down Coppin State 48-46

By The Associated Press
3 hours ago
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Corey Sawyer Jr.'s driving layup with five seconds left lifted Illinois State to a 48-46 win over Coppin State on Saturday.

Kooper Jacobi's 11 points led Coppin State. Jacobi also contributed six rebounds for the Panthers (2-3). Dan Luers scored seven points, shooting 3 for 7. Sawyer finished 2 of 3 from the field to finish with six points.

Camaren Sparrrow led the way for the Eagles (0-6) with 12 points and two steals. Toto Fagbenle added eight points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. In addition, Aa'Reyon Jones finished with eight points, four assists and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

