Jacobs jumper lifts Ball State past Western Michigan, 64-63

news
1 hour ago
Demarius Jacobs jumper with more than two minutes left proved to be the game-winning shot as Ball State edged Western Michigan, 64-63

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Demarius Jacobs jumper with more than two minutes left proved to be the game-winning shot as Ball State edged Western Michigan, 64-63 on Friday night.

Lamar Norman Jr. scored at the basket to give the Broncos a 63-58 lead with 3:51 left to play, but it proved to be Western Michigan's final points. Payton Sparks and Jacobs scored on layups to get the Cardinals within one and Jacobs hit the go-ahead jumper with 2:17 left.

Jaylin Sellers had 16 points off the bench and Sparks and Jacobs each scored 13 points to lead Ball State (14-16, 9-10 Mid-American). Sparks pulled down 10 rebounds and dished three assists. Jacobs grabbed eight boards.

Mack Smith led the Broncos (8-23, 4-16 Mid-American) with 16 points. Markeese Hastings and Norman scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, off the bench.

