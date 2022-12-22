Jacobs scores 17 in Kent State's win against New Mexico St.

BreakingNews
Rain today will change rapidly to snow and winds, dangerous cold arrive tonight
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Malique Jacobs had 17 points in Kent State's 73-63 victory over New Mexico State on Wednesday night.

Jacobs was 8 of 16 shooting for the Golden Flashes (9-3). Sincere Carry scored 15 points and added four steals. VonCameron Davis added 12 points.

The Aggies (6-5) were led by Issa Muhammad, who finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. DaJuan Gordon added 15 points and seven rebounds for New Mexico State. Deshawndre Washington also recorded 14 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

