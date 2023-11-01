Jacquez Stuart returns opening kickoff 97 yards and Toledo races past Buffalo 31-13

Jacquez Stuart returned the opening kickoff for a 97-yard touchdown, Peny Boone rushed for 125 yards, including a 71-yard score, and Toledo raced past Buffalo 31-13 for its eighth straight victory
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Jacquez Stuart returned the opening kickoff for a 97-yard touchdown, Peny Boone rushed for 125 yards, including a 71-yard score, and Toledo raced past Buffalo 31-13 on Tuesday night for its eighth straight victory.

Toledo had a 14-0 lead just three minutes into the game. After Stuart's return and Buffalo's three-and-out, Boone ran for his long TD on the Rockets' second offensive play. Toledo extended it to 24-7 at halftime and Stuart added a 12-yard scoring run midway through the third quarter.

Toledo (8-1, 5-0 Mid-American Conference) snapped a three-game losing streak in the series with Buffalo (3-6, 3-2). The Rockets are bowl eligible for the 14th consecutive season, which is the eighth-longest streak in the FBS and the second-longest among “Group of Five” schools.

Dequan Finn threw for 173 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Toledo. Anthony Torres had 84 yards receiving and a score. Stuart had 40 yards rushing and 21 receiving.

Cole Snyder was intercepted two times for Buffalo. Devin Grant led the defense with two fumble recoveries, an interception and a blocked punt.

